Newest Fresno coffee stand giving taste of Filipino culture

The hottest stand to hit the farmer's market is serving as a testament to family and Filipino pride.

The hottest stand to hit the farmer's market is serving as a testament to family and Filipino pride.

The hottest stand to hit the farmer's market is serving as a testament to family and Filipino pride.

The hottest stand to hit the farmer's market is serving as a testament to family and Filipino pride.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The hottest stand to hit the farmer's market is serving as a testament to family and Filipino pride.

Jessica Piland has a knack for finding flavors that make the most out of your morning coffee or tea.

A menu staple and customer favorite from Hapa California Coffee: Lola's Mocha.

"Similar to a Ferrero Rochet or a hazelnut chocolatey type of sandwich," Piland said.

If you're a Girl Scout cookie lover, the Lucky Mocha Cold brew tastes like thin mints.

"Our most favorite right now is our nanay," Piland said. "It's made with our ube, which is a Filipino purple yam. It has nice vanilla notes to it."

It's a flavor so popular, they now sell the syrup.

Made at the Clovis Culinary Center, you can add it to your coffee, smoothies, even pancakes.

"We started out with our cold brew," Piland said. "Now, we use it with our lattes and our calamansi, which is a limeade."

Hapa California Coffee made its debut in October of 2023.

This love story starts years ago, when Jessica and her husband met while working at Fashion Fair Mall.

"Twenty years ago, my husband and I met at a local coffee shop," Piland said. "Coffee has always been an important part of our lives."

You can find Hapa California Coffee at various farmer's markets and pop-ups. Just follow them on Instagram to see where they'll be next.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.