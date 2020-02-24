Pit bull viciously attacks its dog walker and two police officers in Manhattan

HARLEM, New York -- A dog walker was viciously mauled while walking the dog she was assigned to early Sunday morning.

Police said that two officers were driving around 9:50 am when they spotted a woman being attacked by a pit bull.

The officers immediately jumped out of their car and did their best to separate the woman from the attacking dog.

Police eventually pried the dog off of the woman and eventually turned the pit bull over to the Emergency Service Unit.

The dog was then sent to a pound in the area.

The two officers and the dog walker were all transported to a hospital, where they were treated for bites and scratches.
