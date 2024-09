Valley small businesses find new way to bring in money

Several small businesses in the Valley are hosting RVers overnight and bringing in some extra revenue.

Several small businesses in the Valley are hosting RVers overnight and bringing in some extra revenue.

Several small businesses in the Valley are hosting RVers overnight and bringing in some extra revenue.

Several small businesses in the Valley are hosting RVers overnight and bringing in some extra revenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In a world of Airbnb, Lyft and Uber, there's a new way to earn money - especially if you own property.

Several small businesses in the Valley are hosting RVers overnight and bringing in some extra revenue.

We sat down with Wes Clark, the COO of "Harvest Hosts," to talk about how it all works.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.