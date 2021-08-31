travel

Honolulu to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test at most indoor businesses

By Andrew Morris
HONOLULU -- The city of Honolulu has implemented an indoor vaccine requirement for most public businesses, set to begin next month.

All patrons will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments.

The rules take effect on Sept. 13, aimed at helping the city beat back a surge in cases from the highly contagious delta variant.

Children under the age of 12 will be exempt.


Businesses that don't comply will be in jeopardy of being shut down or fined.

Other major U.S. cities such as San Francisco and New York have implemented similar requirements.
