Valley high school students take part in HBCU Caravan Tour

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many high school students in Fresno got accepted to colleges on the spot during the HBCU Caravan Tour on Tuesday.

The sixth annual event took place at Fresno City College.

It was an opportunity for students to meet with more than 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The HBCU's came from all over the country -- including Texas, Missouri and even Delaware.

One senior at Design Science Middle College High School says he also received more than $40,000 in scholarships.

The HBCU Caravan Tour will head to Oakland this Saturday.
