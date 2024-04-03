Alternative to invasive joint surgery now available in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- QC Kinetix Clinic in Clovis is now open for business in the Central Valley.

Uma and Heman Patel opened the regenerative medicine franchise in February to provide more options for those struggling with joint and musculoskeletal pain.

"Think about knee, shoulder or hip pain. QC Kinetix treatments uses your own body's natural properties and it's a great alternative to invasive surgery or addictive medication," Heman Patel said.

Heman says a customized regenerative treatment changed his life after struggling with knee pain, which inspired the idea for the clinic.

"Turns out I had a torn meniscus, and the doctor was very honest and said I was too young for a knee replacement and offered something similar and I was able to heal and I thought this was pretty amazing," Heman Patel said.

Uma says the medical staff is currently a small but mighty team that's already helped about 30 patients in the last month.

"It's been very rewarding and it's kind of what we want to do, our motto is to help as many people as we can," Uma Patel said. "We want to be able to support the community that supports us."

Uma says the recommended treatments are on a case-by-case basis and wants to remind people that regenerative medicine might not work for everyone.

"We feel like we can help a lot of people see that there is an alternative to the lifestyle they might be living now and help get some relief," Uma Patel says.

The couple hopes to reach more communities by opening clinics in the South and North Valleys in the future.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is happening on April 23 to celebrate the opening.

