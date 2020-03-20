Coronavirus

2 test positive for COVID-19 at Clovis Community Medical Center, both self-isolating, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people at Clovis Community Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in "self-isolation" at home, hospital officials said Friday.

Officials say the patients were treated in the emergency room and then "safely discharged" after being swab tested for the virus.

Both people are doing well, the hospital's public relations strategist, Mary Lisa Russell, said.

Currently, the Fresno County Health Department has identified six confirmed cases within the county, but have not said whether the cases at Clovis Community were among that list.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
