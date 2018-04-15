HEALTH & FITNESS

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD

EMBED </>More Videos

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a progressive disease that makes it difficult to breathe. (Shutterstock)

The Bush family announced Sunday that former First Lady Barbara Bush has decided not to seek further medical treatment as she battles COPD and congestive heart failure.

COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a progressive disease that makes it difficult to breathe, according to the National Institute of Health. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, increased mucus production and chest tightness.

The slowly developing disease impacts how the lungs interact with air flowing through them, reducing the amount of oxygen that the lungs can absorb and the amount of CO2 that they can rid themselves of.

Many people do not realize they have COPD until the disease has progressed to its later stages, according to the American Lung Association. The associated shortness of breath is often dismissed as simply a sign of aging.

Three-fourths of those with COPD are smokers, according to NIH, although those who have had long-term exposure to irritants like pollution and chemical fumes can also develop the disease. It can also be caused by a rare genetic condition. Many (but not all) COPD patients have both emphysema and chronic bronchitis, though one is usually worse than the other.

COPD is among the leading causes of death the United States. There are 16 million people in the United States who have been diagnosed with COPD, according to the NIH.

While there are ways to slow the disease's progress, there is no known cure.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthAmerican Lung Associationbarbara bushscience
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News