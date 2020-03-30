Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Governor Gavin Newsom aiming to recruit medical professionals

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "In the last four days, we have seen a doubling of the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19."

Governor Gavin Newsom says numbers will continue to surge over the next few weeks. Hospitals across the state are seeing triple the number of ICU patients.

Newsom says right now, there's simply not enough healthcare professionals to meet demands, so he's introducing a new initiative.

"If you just retired in the last few years, we need you," Newsom said. "If you are looking to expand your scope of practice and have particular expertise in any particular capacity, we need you."

They aim to temporarily recruit medical professionals by asking recent retirees and soon to be graduates of medical and nursing schools to join the cause.

Newsom says this could increase the workforce by more than 37,000 people.

"Doctors, nurses, we are calling on you to step up and step in and meet this moment," Newsom said.

Newsom is asking professionals to visit healthcare.ca.gov to see how they can assist the COVID-19 response.

Those who are eligible will be paid and given malpractice insurance coverage. The state is also opening additional healthcare sites to help treat patients.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnosacramentogavin newsomcoronavirus californiahospitalcoronavirusnursesdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Gap Inc. furloughs retail, corporate employees amid COVID-19 crisis
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in California
Law enforcement adapting to protect officers during COVID-19 outbreak
Central CA coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom calls for medical students, retirees to join CA Health Corps
Coronavirus: Fresno firefighter stuck in Peru finally comes home
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Valley school district stops providing meals after employee's relative tests positive for COVID-19
Central Unified provides take-home packets, digital learning for students
Law enforcement adapting to protect officers during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
New York City to fine social distancing violations
Coronavirus: Local food banks making extra efforts to support families
Smaller cities like New Orleans, Detroit ripe for COVID-19 acceleration
Employees at SoCal Amazon, Costco, 3 other stores test positive for COVID-19
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
More TOP STORIES News