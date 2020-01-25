Coronavirus

Fresno County officials ready with plan to fight coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The deadly coronavirus is soaring in numbers and with another case confirmed in the US, Fresno County public health officials are acting fast to be prepared.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is continuing to monitor the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that's already claimed the lives of dozens of people in Wuhan, China, while infecting hundreds of others.

Dr. Rais Vohra with public health says they don't have any confirmed cases in California, but they are ready to act quickly if there is an infected patient.

"We're very confident that if there was a patient that would fit the coronavirus criteria for this pathogen, we'd be able to quickly incumbent that patient," says Vohra.

Vohra says this strain of coronavirus still has a lot of unknowns, but the incubation period seems to be from 3 to fourteen days.

The CDC also stated the virus appears to spread from person to person.

Public health officials are creating a plan by contacting hospitals, colleges, and Fresno Yosemite International airport.

Public health officials say recent travelers coming from China who may be experiencing symptoms similar to the flu should call their doctor immediately.

"Don't come to the ER or the health department. Call your doctor or clinic and let them know about travel history and symptoms, and they'll guide you on what steps," says Leticia Berber of Fresno Public Health Department.

Vohra says in the meantime, residents shouldn't be concerned, saying the risk of catching the virus is low.
