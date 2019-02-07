HEALTH & FITNESS

Fresno hospital fined after gauze sponge left inside patient

EMBED </>More Videos

When the patient went back to the hospital 27 days later for a second surgery, doctors found a gauze sponge left inside

Five California hospitals, including one in Fresno, were fined by the California Department of Public Health on Thursday for issues surrounding patient care.

Fresno Heart and Surgical Hospital was fined nearly $43,000 after it failed to ensure the health and safety of a patient when it did not follow established policies and procedures.

The Department of Public Health says the hospital failed to follow operating room policy and procedure when their staff failed to use a bucket for a gauze sponge during a procedure on a patient.

This resulted in a gauze sponge being left inside the surgical site of the patient.

When the patient went back to the hospital 27 days later for a second surgery, according to documents, a "surgical gauze sponge was identified as a retained foreign object."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsurgeryhealthFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
African Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer's disease
Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
How protected is the Central Valley from Measles?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Facility says it's shutting down after incapacitated woman was raped, gave birth
Man arrested for threatening to kill ex-girlfriend and shoot up Clovis High
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Mom who seduced teen sentenced to 1 year in jail
Woman accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from Porterville bank
'Joke was on me:' Mom says North Carolina officers aimed guns at son with autism
African Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer's disease
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
Show More
Photographer hopes Polar Vortex portrait will draw attention to Chicago's homeless
Alleged Super Bowl ticket scammer arrested at Pechanga
Vets bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
More News