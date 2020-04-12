Coronavirus

Fresno's new 'shelter in place' order goes into effect

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new 'shelter in place' order is now in effect in the city of Fresno - mandatory this time.

On Saturday evening, the Target parking lot in Riverpark was not as full as it was before the new order.

Some people wore masks while a majority went in without any protective gear.

Melanie Warner of Fresno says this is an all-too-familiar sight.

"To me I thought, why would you risk your health?"

She says at her local Target 6-feet markings were on the floor, but no one was respecting or enforcing them.

"We as human beings really respect and think our freedom is essential and it absolutely is, but when our freedom and our choices can threaten the life of someone next to us, we have to be really careful about how we define that freedom," she says.

Under the new order, people are still allowed out for essential services and exercise, but they can no longer have gatherings outside their home.
Those who don't follow the new rules could face a $1,000 fine.

Javier Velasquez of Fresno says it's a small price to pay to save lives and get through the pandemic.

"They're doing this for our protection, for our safety, that way we won't get this virus that obviously is going around," Velasquez says.

All essential businesses must follow new regulations.

That includes limiting store capacity to enforcing social distancing, using contactless payment systems with disinfection after every use, screening employees for signs of illness, and providing facial coverings for them.

Customers must also have access to hand sanitizer or disinfectant at all entrances.

The new 'shelter in place' order is expected to last until May 6th. That's when the mayor will reassess the situation. Meanwhile, business have until Wednesday to comply with the new regulations.

