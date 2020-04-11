business

Fresno's essential businesses must follow new protocols under new 'shelter in place' order

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in the city of Fresno must now 'shelter in place' for nearly another month.

Mayor Lee Brand on Friday announced multiple changes in the new order that's mandatory this time.

RELATED: Fresno 'shelter-in-place' order extended, now mandatory; violators could face fines

All essential businesses must now follow multiple new protocols.

The list includes enforcing social distancing by marking 6-foot increments outside and inside stores, the use of contactless payment systems with disinfection after every use, screening employees for signs of illness and providing facial coverings for them.

Customers must also have access to sanitizer or disinfectant at all entrances.

"We are going to do what we can, we are going to comply and follow the rules," said Ian Williams of Fresno AG Hardware.

Williams said they've already been practicing a majority of these new regulations.

Recently a bulk of cloth masks were ordered for his team members.

"It is a privilege to be open and I want to make sure that we are doing everything to make sure our team is safe," he said.

Williams said he runs into problems when it comes to providing hand sanitizer for customers.

The highly sought-after item is hard to come by and flies off the shelves.

All essential businesses have until this Wednesday to comply.

The new order goes into effect Saturday at midnight and is currently expected to last until May 6th.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnohealthbusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakshelter in placecoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Fresno brewery making, giving away hand sanitizer
Coronavirus: Lemoore woman struggles to save small business
From leotards to face masks, Clovis company manufactures new product
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno 'shelter-in-place' order extended, now mandatory
Central California coronavirus cases
20 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Fresno County
Avoid family gatherings this Easter Sunday: Fresno County
Valley churches move Easter services online to prevent spread of COVID-19
Fresno State summer courses offered only online
Updates on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Clovis residents could be fined $1k for not following stay at home order
Coronavirus: Madera woman loses mother and will miss granddaughter's birth
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
Reedley DMV employee tests positive for COVID-19, officials say
Victim arrives at Fresno hospital with severe injuries after apparent attack
More TOP STORIES News