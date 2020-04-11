Fresno's essential businesses must follow new protocols under new 'shelter in place' order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in the city of Fresno must now 'shelter in place' for nearly another month.Mayor Lee Brand on Friday announced multiple changes in the new order that's mandatory this time.All essential businesses must now follow multiple new protocols.The list includes enforcing social distancing by marking 6-foot increments outside and inside stores, the use of contactless payment systems with disinfection after every use, screening employees for signs of illness and providing facial coverings for them.Customers must also have access to sanitizer or disinfectant at all entrances."We are going to do what we can, we are going to comply and follow the rules," said Ian Williams of Fresno AG Hardware.Williams said they've already been practicing a majority of these new regulations.Recently a bulk of cloth masks were ordered for his team members."It is a privilege to be open and I want to make sure that we are doing everything to make sure our team is safe," he said.Williams said he runs into problems when it comes to providing hand sanitizer for customers.The highly sought-after item is hard to come by and flies off the shelves.All essential businesses have until this Wednesday to comply.The new order goes into effect Saturday at midnight and is currently expected to last until May 6th.