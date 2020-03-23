Coronavirus

Health officials confirm 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Public Health Department has reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total cases in the county to 16 and 29 in Central California.

Officials say the cases are travel-related. Three of the patients are between the ages of 18 and 25, and the fourth is between the ages of 26 and 40.

The department says the four people are self-isolating at home.

Health officials said the 16 positive cases in the county come from Visalia, Dinuba, Porterville and Tulare.

Earlier Monday, new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Madera County, and health officials warned there could be more confirmed within the week.

