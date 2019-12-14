health

New drug and method to help with sinusitis available now

By
FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- This is the season for sneezing and miserable colds.

However, some people suffer from a stuffy nose, congestion and trouble sleeping all year round.

Jim Dryden is pretty healthy, but when he comes down with even a mild virus, watch out.

"When I get a cold, for instance, it would last for probably five or six weeks," said patient Jim Dryden.

Simple colds lead to flare-ups of sinusitis. Desperate for relief, Jim enrolled in a study with Otolaryngologist Dr. Jay Piccirillo.

"Oftentimes, they're prescribed multiple rounds of antibiotics, which have their own costs and side effects," said Dr. Piccirillo.

Dr. Piccirillo is testing a way to deliver the steroid budesonide deep into the nasal cavity using nasal lavage, a method you might know as a neti pot.

Budesonide is a common anti-inflammatory nasal spray.

Jim mixes the steroid in his nasal rinse every day.

"The lavage actually delivers the medicine to areas of the nose that we don't think the medicine can get to by just using the spray," said Dr. Piccirillo.

His study shows an extra 20 percent reduction in symptoms.

"We think the addition of the steroid medicine to the lavage is an alternative to antibiotics and, in fact, it's probably even more effective because at the end, probably most of chronic rhinosinusitis is an inflammation problem, not an infection problem," said Dr. Piccirillo.

"It has been, it has been very helpful," said Dryden.

While both budesonide and the nasal lavage are common and widely available the new part is the delivery system.

You can talk to your doctor about how to add the powder form of the drug to a saltwater nasal rinse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthcolddrughealth care
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Here's how to send a letter to Santa for a good cause
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
How you can protect yourself from the Valley's polluted air
Air pollution spikes in Valley, reaches dangerous levels
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small fire breaks out at Fresno elementary school, students evacuated
30-year-old found shot several times in Tulare
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Man dies after shooting in Earlimart
LAPD officer arrested after allegedly fondling corpse
Fallen Navy sailor brought home ahead of Saturday funeral
PG&E repairing power pole on Olive and Polk after crash
Show More
More than 40 exotic pets abandoned in Texas apartment
Man arrested after running from scene of DUI crash involving a semi
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Madera County deputy involved in 3-car crash, CHP says
Woman sexually assaulted in Riverside as husband slept next to her
More TOP STORIES News