Health & Fitness

One drink a day could lead to stroke, study says

A new study finds that just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of having a stroke.

Researchers warn it doesn't take much to possibly cause harm.

Findings show just one or two drinks daily can cause your risk of a stroke to increase by 10 to 15 percent. That risk growing to as much as 35 percent if you consume four alcoholic drinks a day.

Researchers defined one drink as either a bottle of beer, small glass of wine or a single measure of spirits.

A study is now examining more evidence to determine if there's a link between daily drinking and increased risk of heart attacks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessliquorwinestrokedrinkingbeerstudyalcohol
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News