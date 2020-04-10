Coronavirus

Reedley DMV employee tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Department of Motor Vehicles field office in Reedley was closed for cleaning after officials say an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the Fresno County Health Department was notified of the case.

The office will remain closed to staff through April 17, as recommended by the health department.

The DMV announced a temporary closure of all of its offices last month. The department shifted its operations online and reopened virtually on April 2.

There are currently 466 cases of COVID-19 in Central California.

