Valley childrens hospital

Valley Children's launches new program to transform kids' lives

By
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Hospital is launching a new program to improve the health and wellness of kids in the Central Valley.

The Guilds of Valley Children's Healthcare announced a $5 million endowment dedicated to transforming the health and well-being of children in the Valley.

The Guilds Center for Community Health said their work will focus mainly on the health challenges children face outside of these walls.

Dr. Carmela Sosa will oversee this new venture.

"This is really transformational in the lives of our children because we are going to touch many lives all at once and really change the trajectory of the past of their lives positively from the ground up," she said.

She added that they will have a mix of different partnerships out in the community.

"Working on education, working on clean water, food, access to healthcare, access to mental health, education and again, just working together with those in our community to raise children," she explained.

Todd Suntrapak with Valley Children's said some of their work is already visible. For example, at Vallarta Supermarkets, kids can pick out a free piece of fresh fruit.

"Teaching kids how to make healthy food choices so that they grow up knowing healthy food choices... that is a small example," he said.

Through some of their other initial pilots programs, the center has screened around 1,400 children for food insecurity as well as expanded 'George's Pass' to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo to help children with autism spectrum disorder and sensory issues enjoy this community resource.

Jim Yovino, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, explained the center's work could be life-changing for his students and their ability to learn.

"We want every kid graduating from high school. We want every kid to be in a high-quality effective Pre-K program, but at the end of the day, if children aren't healthy, and we don't have healthy moms, our outcomes are going to be limited," Yovino said.

Derek Carr also showed his support for the new center.

EMBED More News Videos



A building for the center is expected to be constructed soon on the Valley Children's campus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmadera countychildren's healthvalley childrens hospital
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALLEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL
Valley Focus: Take a Home Tour for the Holidays
Doc Talk: Teen suicide and the warning signs
Doc Talk: Importance of teaching your kids how to wash their hands
Valley Children's and Universal Health Services announces new hospital in Madera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunmen who shot at Fresno family gathering
Fresno Co. coroner identifies 4 killed in Fresno mass shooting
Fresno Mass Shooting: Other homes hit by gunfire in past weeks, neighbor says
Hmong leaders mourn shooting victims, seek answers
Visalia to consider banning sales of vape products
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting
Yosemite High student arrested for bringing gun to school, deputies say
Show More
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Calif. sues e-cigarette maker Juul over ads and sales
One person dead after crash involving tanker truck near Coalinga
Missing Orosi woman found safe, reunited with family, deputies say
Dollar Tree may be selling unsafe drugs, cosmetics, FDA says
More TOP STORIES News