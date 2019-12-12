What was behind the Valley's dangerously polluted air on Tuesday?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A thick layer of fog made driving very difficult in parts of the Valley late Tuesday, while the smell of smoke had people wondering if there was a large fire in the area.Officials with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District say the extreme conditions were caused by a high-pressure system that trapped pollution from cars, residential fireplaces, and agriculture burns over the Valley.Air Pollution Control officials say they approved residential and agriculture burning because their experts expected the high-pressure system to lift much earlier in the day. Instead, it stuck around and trapped smoky, polluted air for hours.By the evening hours, the particulate matter measurement spiked above Level 5, which is considered unhealthy for everyone."Because there was that high-pressure system, that pollution has nowhere to go so it acted like a lid and kept everything at ground level. Plus we had fog so it compiled and it looked horrible yesterday," said Outreach and Communications Representative Cassandra Melching.Melching said the district has its own team of meteorologists who expected the system to lift much earlier in the day than it did."We had anticipated that the system would rise, and we would get that dispersion a lot earlier and it wasn't supposed to impact the Valley the way it did."Melching said the district tries to protect the public by only allowing ag burning on days when the weather conditions make it safe. Farmers must call in the morning to get approval, but first they go through a lengthy permitting process."Weeks in advance a farmer will come to us and let us know what they have. We'll send an inspector out, and there are certain criteria for the things they can burn and the wood has to be completely dry so some of the stuff, new orchards that are ripped up it takes 6 weeks before they can even ignite those."The Air Pollution Control District said it did not issue any alerts on Tuesday because those are only used when they anticipate widespread pollution impacts from things like major wind events or wildfires.For day-to-day spikes in pollution, they encourage residents to check the Real Time Air Advisory Network online at myRAAN.com or download the app by searching "Valley Air' in the app store or Google Play.