Workout Wednesday: Exercise Daily to Stay Healthy

A daily exercise routine can make a difference when it comes to losing weight and getting fit. Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows a few ways to keep you staying on track.Exercise daily for at least 30 minutes to an hour. You do not have to kill yourself from running - instead - you can jog, but you should also have some sort of moderate physical activity in your everyday life.If you're looking to shed a few pounds fast, do a circuit workout at a strong intensity pace.For example, do incline chest presses, then go into a seated row and finish up with bicep curl. I use the bicep curl to bring my heart rate down after a big muscle group of chest and back.Repeat this circuit 2 to 3 times with about 10 to 20 reps. I try a do 2 to 3 exercises per circuit.Be sure to stay hydrated, stretch, and eat foods with quality protein after each workout. The protein will help rebuild your muscles and help burn fat.