Workout Wednesday: Tough workout inspired by firefighters

Today we are remembering the victims of 9/11 and honoring the first responders who helped recovery efforts after the terror attacks

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shares with us a tough workout to gain the strength and courage of a firefighter.

Rhonda says the first exercise is called "stir the pot."

Use an exercise ball and balance your forearms on it. Make a circular motion while you are supporting your body. This exercise is one of the hardest core exercises a person can do. It mimics pulling a hose.

Rhonda says another exercise is a crab crawl up to a Bosu ball plank.

She says a firefighter's fitness is functional for the profession.
