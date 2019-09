Workout Wednesday: Tough workout inspired by firefighters

Today we are remembering the victims of 9/11 and honoring the first responders who helped recovery efforts after the terror attacks Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shares with us a tough workout to gain the strength and courage of a firefighter.Rhonda says the first exercise is called "stir the pot."Use an exercise ball and balance your forearms on it. Make a circular motion while you are supporting your body. This exercise is one of the hardest core exercises a person can do. It mimics pulling a hose.Rhonda says another exercise is a crab crawl up to a Bosu ball plank.She says a firefighter's fitness is functional for the profession.