New changes at VA Central California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley veterans should expect to see some changes in their healthcare experience.

The Veterans Affair Central California Health Care System (VACCHCS) has been making some adjustments over the past few months.

James Zeigler is no stranger to the Veterans Health Administration, with 11 years of experience. He's now the medical center's new CEO and director.

"My goal is that life blends here at Central California VA healthcare system," said Zeigler. "We've heard about life balance. I don't believe that it's a balance. I believe that it's a blending and that you have to be able to be flexible and reasonable with the hiring flexibilities, and also our hours of work."

The VA has also improved its recruitment process.

Zeigler welcomed dozens of new employees Monday morning, where they all took an Oath of Office.

The director spoke to the group about ICARE. These are the values VA employees are expected to show every day to our local heroes and their families -- integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence.

Zeigler hopes to serve more veterans with these values at a new clinic in Visalia. It broke ground on March 23 at the old Buckman Mitchell Insurance Building on North Santa Fe Street.

This will replace the clinic in Tulare.

"We just grew too big," said Zeigler. "We got no space, so we needed to go."

VACCHCS currently serves about 30-thousand vets, but Zeigler knows there's thousands more out there.

On May 6, a Madera County Veteran and Military Family Appreciation Day will be held to share more about their services and benefits.

"There's stress that's associated with being a veteran that you deserve your recognition because you served your country," said Zeigler.

The event will be at the VFW Post 1981, 2026 N. Granada Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.