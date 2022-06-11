Weather

Valley health experts warn of heat-related illness in extreme weather

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sun's beaming down on the Central Valley and cranking up the heat.

Triple-digit temperatures mean a higher risk of getting sick.

"Normally, we see an increase when the temps rise. Our crews are always prepared. We're always ready to treat the public and serve the community," said Ben Garcia, operations manager of American Ambulance.

American Ambulance is expecting to see more calls this weekend -- people suffering from heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and dehydration.

Garcia says his team is already responding to heat-related calls for service.

"Kids out there playing baseball or soccer experiencing some dizziness, fatigue, some physical episodes -- people passing out. Most of those are related to heat exhaustion and dehydration," said Garcia.

People spending time outside under the scorching sun need to make adjustments to stay safe, and know the symptoms of too much time in the heat.

Staying indoors is the best way to avoid heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

If you are going to spend time outside in triple-digit temperatures -- hydrate, stay in the shade, and know your limits.

"The biggest takeaway is if you're in the heat, you don't feel well and you can't get out of the heat or get hydrated, just come to the hospital," said Dr. Sarah Roberson, who works in Emergency Medicine at UCSF Fresno.

Important warning signs to watch out for:

  • headache
  • dizziness and confusion
  • loss of appetite and feeling sick
  • excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin
  • cramps in the arms, legs and stomach
  • fast breathing or pulse
  • being very thirsty
