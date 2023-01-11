Which Valley schools will reopen, remain closed after major flooding

Monday's heavy rainfall led to the cancellation of classes in some school districts across the Central Valley.

Many of those schools will reopen, some with later start times, on Wednesday, January 11.

Most Merced area schools plan to resume class tomorrow, with the exception of McSwain Union Elementary, Planada Elementary and Le Grand High school districts.

You can find a list of school openings, closures, and late-starts, below:

MERCED COUNTY

Most school districts in Merced County plan to reopen on Wednesday.

The following school districts will remain closed:

McSwain Union Elementary School District

Planada Elementary School District

Le Grand High School District

FRESNO COUNTY

Schools in the Sierra Unified School District will be resuming on Wednesday.

The following schools will be reopening:

Foothill Elementary School

Sierra High School

Sierra Junior High

MADERA COUNTY

There will be a late start for some schools in the Yosemite Unified School District on Wednesday.

The following schools will be on a two-hour delay:

Yosemite High School

Raymond-Granite High School

Oakhurst Educational Options Programs

MARIPOSA COUNTY

All schools in the Mariposa County Unified School District will start 2 hours late.

Routes on Highway 140 will be open up to El Portal.

Jerseydale students will need to be dropped off at their closest stop on Triangle Road, as buses are not being allowed on Jerseydale Road.

Please check state and local county road conditions for other closures.