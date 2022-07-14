Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular pretty kitty is rolling into Fresno this weekend.The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in the Central Valley as part of its 2022 tour of the west.Fans of the famous feline will have a chance to get their hands on exclusive treats and limited-edition collectibles.Items for sale include a new Hello Kitty cafe lunchbox, t-shirts, canvas tote bags, hand-decorated cookie sets and more.The cafe truck will be parked at Fashion Fair this Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.