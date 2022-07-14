Community & Events

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to Fresno this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular pretty kitty is rolling into Fresno this weekend.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in the Central Valley as part of its 2022 tour of the west.

Fans of the famous feline will have a chance to get their hands on exclusive treats and limited-edition collectibles.

Items for sale include a new Hello Kitty cafe lunchbox, t-shirts, canvas tote bags, hand-decorated cookie sets and more.

The cafe truck will be parked at Fashion Fair this Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofresno's fashion fair mall
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 4,200 acres
Family feud leads to 19-year-old killing his own sister: Fresno police
Program helping CA residents struggling with mortgage payments
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
4 Visalia officers injured while trying to arrest suspect
Woman killed in crash between sedan and semi-tanker in Fresno County
Woman hit and killed by truck in north Fresno, police say
Show More
Thinking of buying a car? You might be in for sticker shock
Clovis police shoot man who was reported to be armed and disturbed
New mural in Fresno's Calwa Park honors neighborhood's unique culture
Yosemite Cinema in Oakhurst offers breathtaking VR experience of park
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Tulare County market
More TOP STORIES News