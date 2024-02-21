Former ABC30 anchor Liz Harrison part of 'Helping One Woman' fundraiser

Liz Harrison was the recipient of Tuesday night's "Helping One Woman" fundraiser.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The organization that helps "one woman at a time" honored a veteran journalist and our former colleague.

The non-profit hosts dinners and a silent auction to benefit women in the community who are going through a life-alerting event or irreplaceable loss.

Liz continues to fight cancer with costly, out-of-pocket expenses.

The event in northeast Fresno was sold out as people from across the Valley came to support Liz.