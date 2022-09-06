Fairview Fire: 2 people killed, thousands evacuated as wildfire in SoCal burns 2,000 acres

The fire, which sparked in the city of Hemet, has destroyed at least 7 structures and damaged several others.

Evacuations have been ordered in Hemet after a fire has burned more than 500 acres.

HEMET, Calif. -- Two people were killed and another was injured Monday after a wildfire broke out in Riverside County in Southern California and quickly spread to 2,000 acres, officials said.

The Fairview Fire, which sparked in the city of Hemet, destroyed at least seven structures - several of them apparently homes - and damaged several others, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The blaze was 5% contained as of 10 p.m.

Evacuations were initially ordered for about 1,500 homes in the area south of Thornton Avenue, north of Polly Butte Road, west of Fairview Avenue and east of State Street.

The evacuation area was later expanded to include the area south of Stetson, north of Cactus Valley Road, west of Fairview and east of State Street.

A care center for evacuees was established at Tahquitz High School, 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet.

Footage from our sister station ABC7's chopper showed multiple residential structures on fire.

The Fairview Fire was first reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road. At first it was estimated at 20 acres burning in light to medium vegetation, but with the long-term drought and this week's heat wave, by 5 p.m. it had spread rapidly to at least 500 acres. By 10 p.m. it was estimated at 2,000 acres.

Temperatures were hitting around 104 degrees in the Hemet area Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is unknown.