Hershey recalls chocolate shell topping, may contain almonds

The Hershey Company is voluntarily recalling a particular lot of its chocolate shell topping.

The company says the bottles were incorrectly filled with heath shell topping which is made with almonds.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds are at risk if they consume the product.

If you bought Hershey's chocolate shell topping after April 15, and still have some, you should check your bottle to see if it's included in this recall.

You're eligible for a refund.

It would have the lot code 25jsas1.

Hershey says it has contacted all retailers that received the affected product and asked them to remove it from store shelves immediately.

So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury.
