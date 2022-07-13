Hidden Adventures: An Amtrak trip to Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- High gas prices have many of us rethinking summer travel but Amtrak offers a budget-friendly alternative while discovering what Central California has to offer.A short relaxing trek through the countryside where you'll discover history and experience a unique hometown feel in Hanford awaits.Rail passes from downtown Fresno to the Kings County town will cost you about the same price as a ticket to the movies.Amtrak drops you off in the heart of the city, leaving you just a short walk to shopping and food options.The gold rush and creation of the Southern Pacific Railroad helped shape this quaint little town that now boasts a population just over 60,000 people.A trip to Hanford is not complete without a visit to Superior Dairy, a staple in the community since 1929But it's not just sweet treats that keep bringing visitors back. Here, you'll find a little bit for everyone.The historic Fox Theatre plays kids' movies throughout the year while nearby Lush offers amazing wines for mom and dad looking to get away for a date night.You can also explore a world of stories at the Children's Storybook Garden and Museum while weekend travelers can enjoy various exhibits brought to life at the Carnegie Museum.This tight-knit community prides itself on the number of family-friendly activities scheduled throughout the year.Thousands flock to downtown for Thursday Night Market Place, full of live music, unique food options and farm-to-table ready produce.Michelle Brown with Main Street Hanford calls it the biggest farmers' market in the Central Valley."At the market, you're always going to find the freshest produce, freshly picked by local growers who are out there with their families working hard to bring us this delicious produce," she says.After discovering the variety of food and drink options, the historic carousel is a family favorite, while for just $3, you can take a tour of the city aboard Freddie the Fire Truck.This 1950 Studebaker once served the city's fire department before it was refurbished by the city.