Fed up with high utility prices? State fast-tracks rebate amid sky-high prices

Some much needed relief is now on the way for Californians struggling with high utility costs as natural gas prices soar this winter.

On Thursday, the California Public Utilities Commission ordered several utilities to start giving customers their climate credits early instead of waiting until April.

A credit of about $90 will be given to PG &E customers. Customers of SoCalGas and SoCal Edison will receive a combined $120.

Customers of these companies automatically qualify for the credit and will see it pop up on their next bill or on next month's bill.

