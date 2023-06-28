89-year-old Fresno artist with cancer receives honorary high school diploma

Standing in the face of a terminal illness, a decorated Fresno artist was not going to let that stop him from achieving a lifelong goal.

89-year-old Ernesto Palomino, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, dropped out of Edison High School in the 10th grade to begin his career in art.

After leaving high school, Palomino attended community college before getting an honorary doctorate at Fresno State, where he went on to teach.

On Tuesday, Palomino received an honorary high school diploma for the class of 1953 while at his nursing home.

"Ernie is in the Smithsonian, he's here in the art museums in Fresno," said Keshia Thomas, a Fresno Unified Trustee. "He never stopped, even though he's never graduated from his own high school."

Palomino was dressed in a cap and gown as his roommates, who are also former students of Edison, cheered him on.

"I made it all the way through, to graduate school," said Palomino. "So, I never gave up what I believed in."

Palomino has created over 200 art pieces throughout his career.