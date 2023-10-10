Hanford awarded $650K grant for transportation ahead of high-speed rail completion

The City of Hanford has received a $650,000 grant to help connect the city to the future high-speed rail station along Lacey Boulevard.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Hanford has received a six-hundred-fifty thousand dollar grant to help connect the city to the future high-speed rail station along Lacey Boulevard.

It comes from Caltrans' Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant Awards.

A total of $41.6 million will be used towards 90 sustainable, climate-resilient transportation projects throughout the state.

Plans for the future Kings-Tulare High-Speed Rail station are only in the early stages, but city leaders say the area's future looks promising.

"We are very fortunate that we have this grant and work directly with high-speed rail and other community partners to make sure that we can have something that our residents are proud of," said Jason Waters, Hanford's Deputy City Manager.

Development plans are expected to be finalized by 2026 ahead of the high-speed rail line's completion in the coming years.

The city says the goal is to help get people to and from downtown to the station. Options include shuttles, buses, biking and walking paths.

The city says it intends to increase business for the local community.

"We know that it's going to be a destination. People will be getting off that train, and we hope that we have planned in a way that people can spend some money here, and it would provide a boost to the city and benefit the residents of Hanford," mentioned Waters.

In a statement, Toni Tinoco with the California High-Speed Rail Authority wrote:

"We applaud the City of Hanford and its efforts to update land use planning as it relates to its downtown and the area around the future Kings/Tulare high-speed rail station."

The high-speed rail is expected to be completed by 2030 to 2033.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.