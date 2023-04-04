Windy weather hits the Valley after weeks of wet weather

The recent high winds are a strong reminder that many trees are still vulnerable and that allergy season is upon us in the Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A downed tree blocked traffic in a neighborhood east of Clovis Monday afternoon.

It was a scene not uncommon across the area as a wind advisory remained in effect.

In Fresno, crews stood by to respond to tree service calls.

"As always, just the concern is about public safety, both with traffic and then with structures, so we're on the watch for any trees that are leaning or that go down," says Scott Mozier with the City of Fresno.

The wind also stirred up pollen across the city.

Allergist Dr. A.M. Aminian says he typically sees more patients this time of year, between allergies and respiratory infections.

"When the soil is dry, the wind picks up the dust, brings it out and the dust has some mold spore, so then you may get some things like Valley Fever, or it gets you very susceptible to those infections," he said.

If you suffer from allergies, Aminian says to avoid being outside while it's windy and during the early morning hours when pollen levels are at their highest.

To help with symptoms, he recommends wearing a mask and doing nasal rinses, as well as washing your hair and changing your clothes when you get home.

"During the night, if you don't wash your hair, it's going to be all over your hair and you're going to be inhaling it all night long," he said.

Over-the-counter treatments can be a great option, according to Aminian, but only if used right.

"With every good effect, there are some side effects," he said. "It's important people talk to their physician first before they buy anything over the counter."

For some, the wind came as a welcome opportunity to make some memories and fly a kite.

