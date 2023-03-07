After several days of snow, cleanup efforts are nonstop in the Fresno County mountains.

Highway 168 in Fresno County expected to reopen Wednesday, officials say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Highway 168 in Fresno County is expected to reopen on Wednesday, according to CalTrans officials.

Access has been closed to Shaver Lake, Huntington Lake and China Peak Resort due to weather conditions.

Caltrans officials say that crews have increased the number of blowers in the area. The main roadways are nearly cleared and from there, the focus will shift to snowpacks.

It is not known what exact time the highway will reopen.

It has been a ghost town in Shaver Lake as businesses and homes were buried under snow or had mountains of snow blocking the entrance.

China Peak is also hoping to open depending on road conditions.

While Central California is getting a small break from the weather, an atmospheric river is expected to hit this weekend, causing concerns over flooding and rapid snowmelt in the Valley and foothills.

Accuweather Alerts are in place for Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the storm arrives in the Valley.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.