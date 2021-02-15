Driver killed in head-on crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a driver was killed in a head-on crash in Fresno County.It happened around 11:15 am on Highway 180, east of Mendota.Officers say a man in a Ford F-150 was driving west on Highway 180 when a tire on his pickup truck blew out.He lost control of the truck and crossed into the highway's eastbound lanes, hitting another vehicle head-on.The driver in the second vehicle died in the crash. The CHP has not released their name.It's unclear if the driver inside the Ford truck was injured. No further information about the crash was immediately available.