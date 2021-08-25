Hwy 198 closed in Fresno County after semi-truck carrying hazardous materials overturns

#ParsonsIncident Firefighters are at scene of a hazardous materials spill Hwy 198 x Parsons Road. One semi- overturned off the roadway, carrying 5,500 lbs of ammonium nitrate, Hwy 198 closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/ewpUQbSE23 — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) August 25, 2021

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have shut down State Route 198 in western Fresno County after a semi-truck overturned, spilling ammonium nitrate onto the roadway.CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire said the crash happened around 9:15 am on Wednesday on Highway 198 near Parsons Road southwest of Coalinga.The truck was carrying 5,500 pounds of ammonium nitrate, which is commonly used in fertilizers.Hazmat teams are now working to clear the spill. Highway 198 was shut down in both directions.It's not clear how long it will remain closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.