EB Hwy 198 closed between Visalia, Hanford after multiple car crashes

HANFORD: Eastbound SR 198 is currently CLOSED at SR 43 due to multiple collisions just east of SR 43. Traffic being diverted onto SR 43 around the area. Dense fog in the area, please drive with extreme caution. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/y2RfJAPxLq — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 14, 2022

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers have closed part of eastbound State Route 198 between Hanford and Visalia due to multiple crashes along the highway.The highway is closed just east of Highway 43. Officers were diverting traffic onto Highway 43.The CHP said at least seven crashes had occurred, including one involving ten cars.One crash resulted in moderate injuries and no one was injured in the other six crashes, officials said. No further information was immediately available. Officials say there was dense fog in the area.CHP officers from Fresno were also responding to the highway to assist.Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the highway while they continue to clear the scene.