EB Hwy 198 closed between Visalia, Hanford after multiple car crashes

Photos shared with Action News show the foggy conditions along Highway 198 on Friday morning. (Visalia Stringer)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers have closed part of eastbound State Route 198 between Hanford and Visalia due to multiple crashes along the highway.

The highway is closed just east of Highway 43. Officers were diverting traffic onto Highway 43.

The CHP said at least seven crashes had occurred, including one involving ten cars.

One crash resulted in moderate injuries and no one was injured in the other six crashes, officials said. No further information was immediately available. Officials say there was dense fog in the area.

CHP officers from Fresno were also responding to the highway to assist.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the highway while they continue to clear the scene.





This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
