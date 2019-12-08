Highway 41 closed after man shot while driving on freeway

A man got shot while driving on Highway 41 near Shields early Sunday morning.

CHP officers got 911 calls and Fresno police got a Shotspotter alert at about 2:30 a.m.

Officers found a Lexus pulled off to the side of the road and several shell casings along the side of the freeway, leading up to the empty car.

They say someone picked up the victim and took him to Community Regional Medical Center where he was in surgery until recently.

Investigators have no description of the car from which the bullets came, but they're checking video in the area and they'll interview the victim when he's feeling better.

Caltrans shut down southbound lanes of the freeway for the investigation. They expect to reopen it at about 6 a.m.
