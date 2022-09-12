Highway 41 head-on crash leaves two dead, including child, in Kings County

At least two people are dead and multiple others were reported injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A portion of Highway 41 was shut down in Kings County following a deadly crash.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 41 near Quebec Avenue, just north of Kettleman City.

A sedan heading southbound passed on a solid double yellow line and collided head-on with a van heading northbound, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials shut down Highway 41 between Stratford and Kettleman City to allow multiple Life Flights to land at the scene.

The driver of the sedan was killed in the crash, along with one of the children in the van. The woman driving the van suffered major injuries, while the rest of her passengers had injuries ranging from major to moderate.