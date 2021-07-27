SB Highway 99 fully reopened in Fresno County following semi crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- All southbound lanes of State Route 99 in Fresno County have reopened after a semi-truck crash caused an hours-long closure.Kingsburg police said the truck was removed from the roadway and that traffic had begun moving slowly through the area.Some of the lanes were closed for more than five hours near Bethel Avenue between Selma and Kingsburg.CHP officers said the truck hit the center divide along the highway, causing its trailer to overturn.The semi-truck was empty, but authorities said it was leaking diesel onto the road.Officers are working to determine what caused the crash. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.