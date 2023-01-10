Two killed after tree falls on Highway 99 near Visalia, creating a pile-up

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed this morning in a chain-reaction crash on Highway 99 at Betty Drive, near Visalia.

The California Highway Patrol says at about 5:30 am on Tuesday a eucalyptus tree fell on the northbound lanes of traffic and slammed into a pickup truck, killing the man driving.

Some witnesses reported that lightning hit the tree before it fell, but the CHP has not yet been able to confirm if it caused the tree to fall.

In the moments that followed, several more vehicles also crashed into the tree.

At this time, the CHP does not know how many people hit the tree or hit other vehicles that needed to come to a stop on the highway.

They do know that one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle driven by a 58-year-old man from Cutler, who was also killed.

The other drivers and passengers involved either only had minor injuries or were not hurt.

The highway reopened at about 9:45 am.

