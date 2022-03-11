traffic

Slowdowns on NB Highway 99 after multi-vehicle crash near Fowler

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash caused part of Highway 99 in Fowler to shut down early Friday morning. Caltrans crews are working to clear the debris to get traffic flowing again.

It happened at the Merced Street exit just before 3:30 am.

The California Highway Patrol says multiple vehicles crashed on the northbound side of the highway. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Crews have cleared the vehicles from the roadway, allowing the two left lanes to reopen. The right lane remains closed at this time.

The CHP says traffic is flowing, but drivers should expect some slowdowns in the area during their commute while authorities continue their investigation.

