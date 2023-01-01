Cars caught in flooding on Highway 99 in Sacramento County, reports say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people needed to be rescued as their cars got stuck in flooding waters on Highway 99 in Sacramento County, according to reports.

Reports from the area say flooding on part of Highway 99 in Elk Grove has led to vehicles being stuck on the roadway Sunday morning.

CalTrans says the affected portion of Highway 99 is between Grant Line and Dillian Roads.

Drivers are advised to use Interstate 5 as an alternate route.

The California Highway Patrol says the highway will remain closed with no estimated time of reopening.