homicide investigation

2 accused in deadly shooting at Hilmar restaurant arrested in Mexico

2 accused in deadly shooting at Hilmar restaurant arrested

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Hilmar restaurant were arrested in Mexico, authorities say.

Investigators in Mexico, the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, and the U.S. Marshals Mexico Investigative found and arrested 29-year-old Dominick Jeffery Rufo and 32-year-old Brandy Bettencourt in Baja California, Mexico, on Monday.



Rufo and Bettencourt are accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Jasper Gray at the Hot Rod's Diner on Lander Avenue.

Investigators say the restaurant was packed with people watching football and eating dinner.

Officials said there was an argument between Gray and Rufo before the shooting.

Rufo and Bettencourt are being transported to Merced County. They will be booked on homicide charges.

