Semi truck overturns after hit-and-run crash in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and run-driver who collided with a big rig early Monday morning.

It happened at about 3:30 am on Highway 152 at Road 17 in Madera County.

Officers say a driver started to make a right turn from the highway before changing their mind.

The car then collided with the big rig while getting back on the 152, causing the semi to overturn.

It was carrying paper, cardboard, and pallets that spilled onto the roadway.

Investigators say the driver off the car ran into a nearby orchard and has not been found.

The driver of the big rig was not hurt.