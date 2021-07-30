86-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 86-year-old woman has died after police say she was the victim of a hit-and-run in central Fresno Thursday night.The Fresno Police Department says it happened just before 9 pm near Olive Ave. and Fresno St.Authorities say the woman, Margarita Linares of Fresno, was walking with a walker on Olive when a car heading east hit her.She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died.Police are working to determine if she was walking in the roadway or trying to cross the street at the time.Investigators say the suspect vehicle is a white Ford Expedition. The driver left the scene and headed south on Fresno St.Officers say they were able to get surveillance video of the vehicle, but are not ready to release it at this time.The area will be closed down for several hours as the collision reconstruction unit does their investigation.