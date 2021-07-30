86-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Elderly woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 86-year-old woman has died after police say she was the victim of a hit-and-run in central Fresno Thursday night.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened just before 9 pm near Olive Ave. and Fresno St.

Authorities say the woman, Margarita Linares of Fresno, was walking with a walker on Olive when a car heading east hit her.

She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died.

Police are working to determine if she was walking in the roadway or trying to cross the street at the time.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle is a white Ford Expedition. The driver left the scene and headed south on Fresno St.

Officers say they were able to get surveillance video of the vehicle, but are not ready to release it at this time.

The area will be closed down for several hours as the collision reconstruction unit does their investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralhit and runpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News