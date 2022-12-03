Fresno law enforcement responds to spike in DUIs ahead of holiday season

On Thanksgiving weekend alone, officials say 1,016 DUI drivers were arrested across the state.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For a fourth Christmas, the family of Fresno Police Officer Phia Vang will have an empty chair at their table where he would normally be.

"We visit his resting place and tell him, 'Merry Christmas,'" said Corey Vang, Phia's oldest son. "Tears are bound to come regardless, but were still grateful for the time we did have with him when he was still with us."

The 26 year veteran of the department was on his way home from work when he was killed by a drunk driver.

"He hit nine other cars before hitting my father on 180 and McCall," Corey said.

Corey is now volunteering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, to stress the life changing consequences of drunk driving.

"It's one of those situations that it not only brings anger, it brings frustration, it brings sorrow. Especially when it's one of our fellow officers out there that is involved, just because its an inexcusable act," said Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol.

On Thanksgiving weekend alone, CHP officers arrested 1,016 DUI drivers across the state.

"That cell phone is right at your hand make that call either to a ride share program taxi tow truck," Salas said.

Cell phones and ride share apps are nothing new, but the DUI problem remains.

Clovis Police have made 315 DUI arrests so far this year, compared to 275 all of last year.

Fresno Police have made more than 1,600 DUI arrests, on pace to surpass last year's total.

Fresno County has seen 4,413 DUI cases come in for prosecution. That includes 147 crashes that caused injury and 18 that were fatal.

"There is no excuse anymore," Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said. "A 2,500 pound vehicle driven by someone intoxicated can, and will, kill somebody."