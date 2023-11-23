Stores gear up for Thanksgiving rush as shoppers hunt for the best deals

Make sure you have that list of ingredients ready to go so you don't have to go back to the store on Thanksgiving Day.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holiday season is here and it's the time of the year again where people hit the stores for some last-minute shopping.

"I had to get some drinks, some pumpkin pie, some apple pies," says Lindsay native and shopper, Enrique Contreras.

It's what's on everyone's mind, those last-minute Thanksgiving ingredients.

Whether you're eating turkey or ham this year- the stuffing, mashed potatoes and pie are essential.

People are hitting different stores to find the best deals, including Razco's foods in Lindsay.

For single mom Angelica Tipton, making a dollar count, especially during the holidays, is a must.

"Since covid, the pandemic and inflation, it's really put a strain on everything, so we try to hit food giveaways, just things like that to just help us get by," says Angela.

The good thing is- prices on food have gone down since this time last year.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation's 38th annual Thanksgiving dinner survey, the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner is down by 4.5%.

Averaging about $61 for ten dinner plates.

For Enrique Contreras, that difference will be felt at the dinner table this year, "I believe last year we had less food, this year we are having two hams, a turkey, the works. We are going to feed everyone today."

Rosalinda Hernandez hit two stores in Lindsay, Razco's Foods Supermarket and Lindsay Food Center.

She's shopping around looking for the best price, to feed her children and nine grandkids.

It paid off. She scored two tubs of whipped cream for three dollars at Lindsay Food Center.

"It's cheap, good deals, you know. I go to Save Mart, here, and Razco's," says Rosalinda.

Just a few miles away in a neighboring town, Farmersville's Sam's Supermarket is gearing up for the holiday rush.

They will be open on Thanksgiving Day- and with their turkey's selling fast at 99 cents a pound- they plan to have all hands-on deck this holiday.

"We bring the workers in, more workers so they can help to provide a good service to our customers," explains manager, Sam Obaid.

Sam says the store will likely be getting busier, especially on Thursday.

So, make sure you have that list of ingredients ready to go, so you don't have to come back on Thanksgiving Day.

