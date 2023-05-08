'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3' actors who play villains share what their characters are like

"Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3" hit the box office this past weekend, and fans were treated to James Gunn's complex and entertaining villains, Adam Warlock and The High Evolutionary.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3" hit the box office this past weekend and fans were treated to James Gunn's complex and entertaining villains: Adam Warlock and The High Evolutionary.

The actors who played the characters, Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji, shared what it was like playing Gunn's creations.

The third installment of the galaxy's most heroic band of misfits has the crew going to great lengths to save Rocket, who has been put into grave danger.

Getting in the way, for one, Poulter's character Adam Warlock.

"There's no limits, really, to the imagination of James Gunn. And to be a kind of pawn on the chessboard is really, really exciting," Poulter said.

Poulter said he wants viewers to know that his character is trying to do the right thing, even when he gets it wrong.

"He's something of a baby chicken who is trying to be a rooster. That's a weird analogy," he said.

However, Iwuji said his evil character, The High Evolutionary, thinks he is right about everything.

"He believes he is the answer and solution and it's not personal. It's just how he operates," Iwuji said. "Although, it does get very personal as it turns out, because he has a lot more cracks inside that facade than he allows people to think he does."

As for Poulter and Iwuji themselves, the opportunity to have a role in Gunn's newest film is a dream come true.

"You know, you're like, we're here, we've arrived at doing this thing because I was an audience member and I would go to watch movies. And somehow, I've gatecrashed the party," Iwuji said.

