recall

Hallmark recalls candles over fire and laceration concerns

Hallmark has recalled a line of its scented candles ahead of the holidays over fire and laceration concerns, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

The company is recalling more than 4,000 of the Balsam Soy Blend jar candles.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the candle's glass jar may break when the candle is lit. No injuries have been reported.

Hallmark has received reports of six cases where the glass jar broke and caused fire damage to items near the candle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenproduct recallsconsumer watchhomerecall
RECALL
Ground beef recall: Patties may be contaminated with plastic
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to possible listeria
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter injured as crews battle massive flames at Reedley home
Vigil held for man killed by party crasher in Fresno County
1 killed on Hwy 152 after car explodes with driver stuck inside
Near misses, deadly crash for wrong-way driver on Highway 180
US soldier is killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Show More
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
NC man fatally poisoned wife to collect $250K: Prosecutors
Central Fresno shooting injures man, damages apartment buildings
Surfer bitten by shark off California coast
Robbery turned deadly in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News